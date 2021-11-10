South Dakota lawmakers adjourn from redistricting Tuesday night after a medical emergency

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota legislators ended their meeting early Tuesday night following a medical emergency in the House Republican caucus.

Majority Leader Kent Peterson, (R-Salem), was taken to the hospital on a stretcher shortly before 6:30 PM after passing out during the caucus meeting Tuesday evening.

Lawmakers were discussing possible negotiations with the Senate on a redistricted map.

State lawmakers from northeastern SD are close to a deal that would push redistricting across the finish line. Would split Brown County into three districts. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 9, 2021

Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, (R-Glenham), said that he believed Peterson was okay and would be able to return tomorrow morning.

The emergency prompted both chambers to adjourn for the night ahead of a Conference Committee that was scheduled to take place the same evening.

That means the redistricting session originally scheduled for one day will now stretch at least into a third day. Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol to continue debate Wednesday morning at 8:15 AM.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.