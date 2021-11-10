Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota lawmakers compromise on redistricting map in special session

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers have agreed upon a map for redistricting in a special legislative session Wednesday.

After months of back-and-forth and three days of a special session, State House and Senate lawmakers agreed on a map called “Sparrow.” The map is said to be a compromise between both chambers.

The State House voted 37-30 and the State Senate voted 30-2 to approve the compromise.

It now goes to Governor Noem’s desk for her signature.

Members from both chambers arrived at the State Capitol ahead of the special session intent on passing their agreed-upon plans. The House’s “Grouse 2.0,” passed the body by a vote of 48-20. The Senate’s plan, “Blackbird 2.0″ passed that full-body by a vote of 20-15. Both chambers then defeated the opposite map in their own body.

The maps had major discrepancies, most notable among them are the ways the area around Sioux Falls and around Aberdeen were handled.

The State Senate’s map split the greater Brown County and Aberdeen area into three districts, where the House’s split that same area into two.

This is a developing story.

