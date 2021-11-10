Avera Medical Minute
Top-ranked Tea Area football team has great senior leadership

Unbeaten Titans take perfect record into title game with Pierre Friday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One of the most impressive stories in high school football this year has been the play of the top-ranked Tea Area Titans. After all, it’s their first year moving up to Class 11-AA.

They have gone unbeaten featuring an under the radar offense that can air it out just like the Pierre Governors who they play in the title game Friday night. And they’ve got great senior leadership. That has been the key according to head coach Craig Clayberg. ”You know we’ve got a really good group of seniors that are leading us on both sides of the football and led us all off-season. They know how to win, they expect to win in all sports that they are in. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes which we really like to have.”

The Lundin to Sattler combination is quite lethal, just ask the Yankton Bucks who tried to stop it last week. It could be a very exciting game to watch in the 11-AA championship at the Dakotadome in the final game of the day on Friday.

