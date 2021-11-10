Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Avon senior has eyes set toward future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With big plans for the future and a passion for business management, this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week makes an impact in her community of Avon.

Reese Powers has an interest in business and a passion for excelling in school.

“I think Reese will be a valuable asset to whatever organization or university she attends or ends up working for. She has very good what I call soft skills. Which are a good personality, works hard, shows up on time, and has a good attitude,” says Science Teacher Paul Kuhlman.

She credits her family for her drive to succeed.

“I’m driven by my parents, they expect a lot out of me and push me to do my best. And I am rewarded by doing well,” says Reese.

Her eyes set to the future, Reese is ready for her next adventure.

“I’m ready to be done and out on my own, I have big plans for the future, so I’m really pushing to do my best this Senior year,” says Reese.

She plans to attend Mitchell Technical College for two years and get a business management degree. She is currently taking ‘Principles of Selling’ and ‘Principles of Marketing’ college courses right now and describes how she approaches her work.

“You have to have a lot of self-discipline and you have to stick to your goals,” says Reese.

Reese plays volleyball and basketball and participates in choir and cheerleading. Amid engaging in several other extracurricular activities, she has made an impact on those around her.

“She has strong ties to the community, so I hope sometime maybe she’ll end up back here at Avon,” says Kulhman.

Reese plans to enjoy her senior year while preparing for her goals after graduation.

