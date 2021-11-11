Avera Medical Minute: Family conversations around the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be plenty of family conversations as we gather for the holidays. Some conversations will garner laughter while others may require serious thought. Avera@Home Vice President Rhonda Wiering says it is a good time to check up on loved ones maybe if they have been hospitalized, fallen recently, or are handling a new round of medication.

“How are they generally getting along? Is it easy for them to get out of their chairs? Do they need any home medical equipment modifications? Those are some things that would be topics of conversation when you talk with them on the holidays.” said Wiering.

It is not an easy conversation for fear of invading privacy or hurting feelings, but there are certainly ways to open the dialogue ahead of a crisis. In the event that your loved ones could not speak for themselves, making sure there is someone that could carry that out would be monumental in that situation.

