Businesses and public departments short on snow removal help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first major snow of the year means cities, counties and private businesses are all getting ready to clear streets, driveways and parking lots. But they might not have enough help to keep up with every request.

Snow removal equipment is lining up outside Specialized Property Care’s shop in Tea, getting ready to remove whatever snow may stick around. While the business has plenty to do in the summer with lawn care, they work year round on getting ready for snow. But this year, the problem they’re facing isn’t anything mechanical, but rather labor.

“We’re literally turning pretty much everybody down, unless your right next to a neighbor or you’re in the area that we service.” said Specialized Property Care owner Charles Haddock. “We pretty much have to tell you no. Just because we just don’t know if we’re going to be able to get the labor, to be able to service you at a timely fashion.”

It’s not just private businesses that are struggling to find help for snow removal. The South Dakota Department of Transportation is also short on drivers, in the Sioux Falls area and other parts of the state.

“We’ve got a few guys on board, other than our full time staff. But yet, we’re still looking for our seasonal plow drivers.” said SDDOT Lead Highway Maintenance Worker Curt Theisen. “We have night positions open in Sioux Falls, we have some daytime seasonal positions open in Sioux Falls. We’re still taking applications, looking for those plow drivers to come in.”

Haddock said there’s only so many properties and clients that they can have with limited help, and it’s not good for business long-term to operate this way. He said in a normal year, he has a list of around 40 to 50 people to call to help with snow removal. This year, that list is down to 20 people. Haddock said of all the ways they’ve tried to find people to bring on, word of mouth from their current employees has helped the most.

“We’ve been relying on them, saying, ‘Hey, do you know people who want to work? Get them down here, get them to come down and apply.’ If they want a job, bring them in.” said Haddock.

