Defining the winter weather alerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we have been spared so far from any significant snowfall this season, the latest storm system is bringing in the first taste of snow, along with strong winds to the area.

This storm system has prompted winter weather advisories, a blizzard warning, wind advisories and high wind warnings for our area.

There have been some questions as to why a blizzard warning was issued for parts of the area despite the low snowfall totals projected to fall with this system.

Meteorologist Austin Haskins explains why that is the case and also gives us a recap of the different winter weather alerts issued each year.

A WINTER STORM WATCH means that the confidence of winter weather (freezing rain, snow, wind, sleet) is increasing but the exact details are still uncertain. This is usually issued within 24-72 hours of the projected winter weather.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY means that snowfall of roughly 2-5 inches is expected within a 12-24 hour period. An advisory could also be issued for blowing snow, sleet and freezing rain as well.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is issued when snowfall of greater than 6″ of snow is expected within a 12 hour period or snowfall of greater than 8″ within a 24 hour period.

When it comes to a BLIZZARD WARNING, the criteria is a little different. The criteria needed for a blizzard warning is the winds have to be of at least 35 mph and visibility levels must be down to a 1/4 mile or less for at least three hours.

When it comes a blizzard warning, you don’t need a lot of snowfall for conditions to become dangerous and that is the case with this latest round of snowfall. Snowfall can be a factor, but it mostly deals with visibility and wind speeds.

