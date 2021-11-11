First winter system of the season to bring light snow, strong winds, blizzard conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first winter storm system of the season is set to impact the area and we are already feeling impacts from it.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are up for most of the Dakota News Now Coverage area, with a BLIZZARD WARNING in place for northeast South Dakota, including the cities of Watertown, Sisseton and Milbank. A WIND ADVISORY is in place for southeast South Dakota and southwest Minnesota with a HIGH WIND WARNING in place for areas along and west of the James River, including Aberdeen and Pierre.

Winter Weather Alerts as of 11:40 AM (Dakota News Now)

Wind Alerts as of 11:20 AM (Dakota News Now)

All of the winter weather alerts will begin Thursday evening and last through midday Friday, while the wind alerts will continue through Friday evening.

Here’s what to expect forecast wise through Friday night: Cloud cover and the chance for snow showers will gradually overspread the area from northwest to southeast through the rest of the day Thursday into Thursday night. The precipitation may initially start as rain or a wintry mix for some as temperatures have climbed into the 40s for most of the area, but as temperatures fall towards the upper 20s to mid 30s tonight, the precipitation will become all snow and continue through the night into Friday morning before wrapping up Friday afternoon. The winds will be very strong with sustained winds of 20-40 mph expected with wind gusts likely exceeding 50 mph and there could be some spots with wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

Most locations will pick up a dusting to 2″ of snow, but the highest totals will be in northeast South Dakota, where those locations could pick up 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts up to 5″.

Snowfall Forecast (Dakota News Now)

Travel will likely be impacted as the strong winds and light snow will likely lead to a reduction in visibility, along with blowing snow and there could be times with near white-out conditions at times as well.

All of this is thanks to a strengthening area of low pressure centered near Duluth, MN. The low will be slowly meandering across northern Minnesota before drifting south towards Minneapolis by Friday morning, then eventually moving away from the area.

If you have any travel plans this evening into Friday, it’s best to slow down and use caution and avoid travel if necessary.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the conditions closely and you can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast on air, online, on our weather app and also on our social media pages.

