High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a windy day across South Dakota. Just ask truck drivers.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says troopers have responded to more than 10 accidents involving semi-trucks that tipped over on South Dakota highways.

The patrol tweeted several photos Thursday afternoon.

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous driving for trucks and other high profile vehicles.

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday. That creates hazardous driving for trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour exist in western and central South Dakota Thursday and will persist through Friday morning.

Wind gusts will increase to 60 miles per hour in eastern South Dakota Thursday afternoon and persist through Friday afternoon.

