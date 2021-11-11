Mount Rushmore float to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group) - The South Dakota Department of Tourism’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float will once again appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

Country music artist Chris Lane will perform on South Dakota’s float in the 95th annual event. Lane has released a number of Billboard top hits including three number one songs: “Fix,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Big, Big Plans.” Lane has also opened for artists such as Chris Young, Eli Young Band and Florida Georgia Line.

Department of Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide an opportunity for South Dakota to gain valuable recognition from potential visitors across the nation as well as with international visitors. He says the goal is to drive new and repeat visitors to the state while also generating brand awareness.

South Dakota’s parade float will make its national appearance on Thanksgiving Day (November 25). You watch coverage of the parade beginning at 9:00 am and again at 2:00 pm on KDLT.

An estimated 3.5 million spectators will watch the parade from the streets of New York City. Another 50 million television viewers will tune in nationwide. The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, numerous performances and, as always, Santa Claus.

Past performers on South Dakota’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® floats:

2020: Lauren Alaina

2019: Chris Young

2018: Kane Brown

2017: Smokey Robinson

2016: Ben Rector

2015: MercyMe

2014: NEEDTOBREATHE

2013: The Summer Set

2012: Don McLean

2011: Neil Diamond

2010: Mannheim Steamroller

