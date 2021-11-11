National Letter of Intent Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today many local athletes made their college intentions official by signing a National Letter of Intent. The list is much too long to try and cover, but here’s a few big time decisions.

Ndakalenga Mwenentanda of Washington will play her college basketball for the Texas Longhorns.

Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa will play college golf for the Toldeo Rockets.

Hannah Ronsiek of O’Gorman will follow Becky Hammon’s footsteps to play college basketball at Colorado State.

And fellow Knight Alea Hardie will run track/cross country at Nebraska after winning 3 straight cross country titles. She will also compete in the Nike Heartland Regional on Sunday at Yankton Trails.

Bailey Plourde (NDSU) and teammate Brynn Kirsch (Kansas) will both play Division One volleyball.

Augustana signed several local athletes: Caden Hinker-Mitchell (MBB), Ashton Dorman-Lincoln (SB), Hayden Arndt-Roosevelt (MBB), Sydney Hage-Harrisburg (WSOC) along with Zoey Mandery-BV, Avery Nelson-Lincoln and Gemma Symington-BV to play for Brandon Barkus. The Vikings also signed several local athletes to the first Acrobatics & Tumbling team-Meghan Johnson-Tea Area, Aubrie Lehmann-SF, Olivia McIlravy-BV, Paige Simon-Deuel and Adriana Ware-Lincoln.

Heading to Northern is Tevan Bryant-Harrisburg (SB), Kyra Knutson-Lincoln (SB), Madelyn Bragg and Morgan Fiedler both of Aberdeen Roncalli (WBB).

Local recruits headed to SDSU are: Katie Van Egdom-SFC (VB), Luke Honner-Lincoln (Golf), Tanner TeSlaa-Boyden Hull (MBB) and Luke Rasmussen-Brookings (Wrestling).

USD also recruited a pair of local soccer players-Rylee Haldeman-West Central and Cora Schurman-Yankton.

