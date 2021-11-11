November 10th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Intense pressure from West Lyon leads to a lineman’s dream for Evan Snyders, a pick six! in the Wildcats playoff win over Central Lyon/GLR.

Jacob Knuth shows that he can run too, breaking free for a 54 yard touchdown in Harrisburg’s seven point win over Lincoln.

Down four at Parkston, Tage Ortman connects with Will Ortman for the go-ahead touchdown with a little over a minute to play, and Noah Kleinsasser seals Canistota/Freeman’s return to the Dome with an interception.

After giving up a goal in the first minute of the Summit League Tournament Championship, the SDSU soccer team scored four unanswered goals to earn a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Our top play is one of the play calls of the year. On 4th and 1 SDSU rolls snaps the ball through quarterback Chris Oladokun’s legs to Pierre Strong Jr who then passes to Tucker Kraft for an 11 yard touchdown during the Jackrabbits 27-19 Dakota Marker win over NDSU.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.