Pipestone Arrows still on target for unbeaten season

Arrows unbeaten heading into Friday game with Maple River
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIPESTONE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Pipestone Arrows keep on winning in their quest for a state football championship.

Scott Boomgaarden’s team has certainly been on a roll this season and they are fun to watch. And he feels that past success under coaches Bouwman and Anderson has really inspired this year’s team. ”When you talk about past success yes I think that once you have that it’s tough to give it up. We were one or two plays away from winning games last year and I think the kids are realizing what it takes to win,” says the Arrows head coach.

And enjoying every minute of it too. The Arrows play again Friday night in Hastings when they take on Maple River.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

