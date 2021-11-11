SDSU soccer team is excited to play Pepperdine in NCAA Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women are playing their best soccer at the right time after whipping Denver in the Mile High city last Saturday 4-1 for the Summit League championship and a trip to the NCAA tournament to play Pepperdine this coming Saturday.

Beating the Pioneers like that will give them plenty of confidence heading into the Big Dance as conference champs. Something that has a nice ring to it!

Maya Hansen, SDSU Junior says, ”I had the chance to go freshman year and it was such an unforgettable experience. So I think everyone is super excited and we’re really proud of ourselves for all the work we’ve done this season.”

Cece Limongi, SDSU Senior says, ”Definitely, we have a great group of girls here, everyone’s so special. We have a great bond so we’re super excited to head to California and yeah it’s just a great feeling.”

Jocelyn Tanner, SDSU Sophomore goalie says, ”It’s a dream. It’s stuff you just dream of as a kid so we’re just thrilled and can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Brock Thompson, SDSU Head Coach says, ”This team is ready for moments like this. I think you saw a glimpse of that in the conference tournament. We played our best soccer of the year out there in Denver in not an easy place to play. And so we’re just excited to be able to do it again.”

The Jacks have had a great season, winning 17 games along the way. They hope the magic continues when they play in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. Many of these players already have experience from 2 years ago.

