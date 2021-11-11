Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sweet Dreams campaign aims to raise over $2 million

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Health Foundation is celebrating 15 years of the Sanford Boekelheide NICU by raising money through the Sweet Dreams campaign. Organizers aim to raise $2.2 million to continue providing for the region’s most critically ill and fragile babies. The money will also pave the way for a new NICVIEW camera system, Giraffe OmniBeds, and Panda Warmers.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

Latest News

The first major snow of the year means cities, counties and private businesses are all getting...
Businesses and public departments short on snow removal help
Sweet Dreams campaign aims to raise over $2 million
Blizzard Conditions
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday