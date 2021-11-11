Sweet Dreams campaign aims to raise over $2 million
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Health Foundation is celebrating 15 years of the Sanford Boekelheide NICU by raising money through the Sweet Dreams campaign. Organizers aim to raise $2.2 million to continue providing for the region’s most critically ill and fragile babies. The money will also pave the way for a new NICVIEW camera system, Giraffe OmniBeds, and Panda Warmers.
