Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tea Area Titans excited to make Dome in first year of 11-AA football

Titans take perfect record into title game with Pierre
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite being their first year in 11-AA football, the Tea Area Titans have gone through the season unbeaten and will face the Pierre Governors for the state title Friday night at the Dakotadome.

They are excited that the first year has gotten them to the point where they can actually claim the title with one more hard-earned victory. And they know that hard work pays off. Klayton Sattler, Senior WR says, ”You know it’s just kind of ingrained in our minds from the coaches. Just work hard and your time will come so. And our time has come on Friday.”

Cael Lundin, Senior QB says, ”That was a really good feeling. We knew we had a chance coming in and it was really special that we did it with this group.”

These two guys have become one of the most lethal combos in the state. And they will need for that to continue with the great passing attack of Pierre led by Lincoln Kienholz. The kickoff for the 11-AA championship is Friday night at 7:30.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies

Latest News

November 10th Plays of the Week
November 10th Plays of the Week
Tea Area Titans excited to be in championship game in 1st year in 11-AA
Tea Area football team excited to be in 11-AA title game in first year after moving up
November 10th Plays of the Week
November 10th Plays of the Week
Augie's Kendall Cornick wins NCAA's prestigious Women of the Year award
Augie’s Kendall Cornick is NCAA Woman of the Year