Tea Area Titans excited to make Dome in first year of 11-AA football

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite being their first year in 11-AA football, the Tea Area Titans have gone through the season unbeaten and will face the Pierre Governors for the state title Friday night at the Dakotadome.

They are excited that the first year has gotten them to the point where they can actually claim the title with one more hard-earned victory. And they know that hard work pays off. Klayton Sattler, Senior WR says, ”You know it’s just kind of ingrained in our minds from the coaches. Just work hard and your time will come so. And our time has come on Friday.”

Cael Lundin, Senior QB says, ”That was a really good feeling. We knew we had a chance coming in and it was really special that we did it with this group.”

These two guys have become one of the most lethal combos in the state. And they will need for that to continue with the great passing attack of Pierre led by Lincoln Kienholz. The kickoff for the 11-AA championship is Friday night at 7:30.

