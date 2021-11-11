Avera Medical Minute
Time to create or restock your Car Emergency Kit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the first blizzard warning in effect for the Dakota News Now viewing area, it might be time to take a quick inventory of your Car Emergency Kit, or maybe you need to build one of your own.

Traveling across South Dakota can be a little more challenging when you have blowing snow or icy conditions.

To make sure you’re prepared to make a trip AAA has created a list of items you should have in your vehicle in case of emergency:

  • Cell phone and car charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Blanket
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • Ice scraper/snow brush
  • Jumper cables/jump pack
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves
  • Shovel

AAA also has suggestions on where to store your extra gear in your vehicle. Just follow the link at the top of the list.

