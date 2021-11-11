Time to create or restock your Car Emergency Kit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the first blizzard warning in effect for the Dakota News Now viewing area, it might be time to take a quick inventory of your Car Emergency Kit, or maybe you need to build one of your own.

Traveling across South Dakota can be a little more challenging when you have blowing snow or icy conditions.

To make sure you’re prepared to make a trip AAA has created a list of items you should have in your vehicle in case of emergency:

Cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Blanket

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

AAA also has suggestions on where to store your extra gear in your vehicle. Just follow the link at the top of the list.

