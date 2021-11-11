Vaccinations rates for measles in South Dakota dropped 20% in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that more than 22 million infants around the world missed getting their first measles shot during the pandemic.

The CDC estimates the measles vaccine prevents more than 30 million deaths each year. Still, more than 60,000 people die each year from measles. Most of those deaths are among young children.

The first vaccine shot for measles, mumps, and rubella is normally given to a child when they turn one. The number of people getting this vaccine and many other routine vaccinations has dropped off, causing concerns for some doctors.

Here in South Dakota, state health officials have seen a sharp drop in several vaccinations.

“Unfortunately, what we have seen for 2020 is anywhere from a 10 to 20% decrease in some of our more common routine childhood vaccinations, for example, MMR which contains the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, is down about 20%,” said Dr. Josh Clayton, South Dakota Department of Health State Epidemiologist.

The battle against COVID-19 has been the focus of many people this last year, but doctors urge people to not forget about other devastating diseases and viruses.

“One of the concerns is you’re so focused on something else you kind of take your eye off of some of these other things that were very impactful decades ago,” said Dr. Chad Thury,

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious viruses but is almost entirely preventable through vaccination.

“The bigger concern is going to be if more kids don’t get those routine vaccinations, then you start to lose the herd immunity and you’re more likely to get outbreaks of those particular types of infectious diseases,” said Thury.

Measles is not only contagious but has a high risk for hospitalization and death if someone gets infected.

“COVID is making a big impact on our lives right now, measles would make an even bigger one,” said Thury

Doctors are worried about how many people have been against the COVID-19 vaccine and how that could affect their thoughts on other routine vaccinations.

“That is something that we do need to be conscious of, that individuals who are making a conscious decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, does not spill over into other routine childhood vaccinations,” said Clayton.

