Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One thing you can count on in North Dakota, is that the wind will blow. And, Thursday, the winds were howling across much of the state.

Gusts of up to 50 miles an hour were reported in some open areas.

Don’t believe it? These pictures should be all the proof you need.

Julie Larson took these from her northwest Bismarck home.

Bismarck Weeds
Bismarck Weeds(Julie Larson)
Bismarck Weeds
Bismarck Weeds(Julie Larson)

The first picture was taken at 9:30 Thursday morning; the second at 1:30 p.m.

That’s a six-foot fence, by the way.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

Latest News

The first major snow of the year means cities, counties and private businesses are all getting...
Businesses and public departments short on snow removal help
Sanford Health logo
Sweet Dreams campaign aims to raise over $2 million
Sweet Dreams campaign aims to raise over $2 million
Blizzard Conditions
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday