Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One thing you can count on in North Dakota, is that the wind will blow. And, Thursday, the winds were howling across much of the state.

Gusts of up to 50 miles an hour were reported in some open areas.

Don’t believe it? These pictures should be all the proof you need.

Julie Larson took these from her northwest Bismarck home.

The first picture was taken at 9:30 Thursday morning; the second at 1:30 p.m.

That’s a six-foot fence, by the way.

