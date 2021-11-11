Windy, Snow Moves in Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll start off today with sunshine before clouds quickly move into the region. Highs will be in the 40s for most and the wind will start to pick up.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota for tonight through Friday afternoon. Additionally, High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued for much of the area for Thursday. Wind gusts could approach 60 mph in central South Dakota! Snowfall will gradually develop by this afternoon in northeastern South Dakota and eventually move south through tonight and into Friday morning.

The heaviest snowfall will be found in northeastern South Dakota where as much as 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible. As you go south and toward I-90, an inch or less is expected. Parts of southwestern Minnesota will look to see around 1 to 2 inches of snow. A dusting at best will be likely in central South Dakota and nothing in the western part of the state.

Combining the strong wind gusts with snowfall (even minor amounts), travel will be challenging on Friday due to reduced visibility and areas of blowing snow where the heaviest amounts occur. The weekend will be fairly quiet, although a quick burst of some light rain/snow mix will be possible Saturday in the eastern parts of the region once again.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.