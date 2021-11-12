Avera Medical Minute
DRSM wins a double overtime thriller in 9-B championship

Cardinals win first state football title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a wild way to start the South Dakota HS Football championships at the Dome Friday morning. After a scoreless first quarter, the 9-B championship game turned into one of the most exciting games in the 40-year history of the playoffs being held in Vermillion.

It went back and forth with Potter County running out of time with the game tied at 28 before they could score the game-winning touchdown. Time ran out, with the Battlers on the 2-yard line. Both teams scored on their first possession in OT and each team made the 2-point conversion. The Battlers scored first in double OT, but failed on the conversion. Dell Rapid St. Mary then scored a touchdown to tie the game at 42 and made the 2-point play for a dramatic win. It was the first in DRSM history.

Nic Gaspar, DRSM Sophomore RB says, ”In Avon that same thing happened. We just knew we had to play. This was out last game so we had to put it all on the line.”

Head coach Ross Flemmer was proud of his team, ”These kids they just play with a lot of heart and a lot of grit and one thing I’ve learned this year is that you can never count them out and they just kept fighting.”

Gaspar rushed for 103 yards and 2 TD’s and caught a TD pass from CJ Smith who threw for two. Grant Luikens was brilliant for Potter County, throwing for 297 yards and 4 scores. Drake Bassett caught 9 passes for 173 yards and 2 TD’s.

