Howard rolls in 9-A title game to complete perfect season

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Howard Tigers played with a chip on their shoulder after being overlooked in the preseason polls. And they finished off a year-long statement Thursday in the Dakotadome in the 9-A title game with a dominant 55-18 win over Herreid-Selby.

And Pat Ruml’s team did it in the trenches. They rushed for 409 yards and 7 touchdowns for the game, building a 42-6 lead at half-time.

Tray Hettick had an excellent game for the Wolverines with 238 yards passing and a trio of scores. But the Tigers had three running backs go over 100 yards in the game. John Callies led the way with 138 yards and 3 TD’s. Griffin Clubb had 115 yards and 2 TD’s and Ty Beyer 107 yards and 2 TD’s.

Howard finished the year 12-0 for it’s 4th state title and Herreid-Selby had a terrific year going 12-1. The Wolverines knocked off the other top-ranked team DeSmet in the semi-finals to make the championship game.

