Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Howard rolls in 9-A title game to complete perfect season

Tigers rush for over 400 yards in championship game against Herreid-Selby
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Howard Tigers played with a chip on their shoulder after being overlooked in the preseason polls. And they finished off a year-long statement Thursday in the Dakotadome in the 9-A title game with a dominant 55-18 win over Herreid-Selby.

And Pat Ruml’s team did it in the trenches. They rushed for 409 yards and 7 touchdowns for the game, building a 42-6 lead at half-time.

Tray Hettick had an excellent game for the Wolverines with 238 yards passing and a trio of scores. But the Tigers had three running backs go over 100 yards in the game. John Callies led the way with 138 yards and 3 TD’s. Griffin Clubb had 115 yards and 2 TD’s and Ty Beyer 107 yards and 2 TD’s.

Howard finished the year 12-0 for it’s 4th state title and Herreid-Selby had a terrific year going 12-1. The Wolverines knocked off the other top-ranked team DeSmet in the semi-finals to make the championship game.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

Latest News

Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship by edging Canistota-Freeman
Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship against Canistota-Freeman
DRSM wins first football state title in 2 OT thriller against Potter County
DRSM wins a double overtime thriller in 9-B championship
Class AA SODAK 16 recap includes highlights from Washington and O'Gorman wins as all 8 top...
Washington and O’Gorman sweep their way to State “AA” volleyball tournament
USD men open season with win over Air force at Sanford Pentagon
USD Men beat Air Force to open season at Pentagon