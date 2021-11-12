Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Coroner is trying to determine how an inmate died this week at the county jail.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell early Wednesday morning. The woman was found at approximately 1:19 a.m. during a routine cell check.

Jail staff and medical staff initiated CPR. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and paramedics also responded to the jail, but they could not revive the woman.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is investigating.

The Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected.

