Jacks fall to Omaha in Summit League volleyball

Omaha gains top spot in Summit League with win at Frost Arena
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State volleyball was swept by Omaha Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Mavericks dominated all three sets and outhit the Jacks .313 to .026 in the contest for the 3-0 win (25-15, 25-17, 25-15).

Crystal Burk ended the night one kill shy of her 1,000th career kill. She was held to eight kills on the night, tied for her third lowest total of the season.Omaha took an early 5-1 lead in set one. The Jacks looked to answer with a kill by Ella Thompson and ace by Tatum Pickar to make it a two-point game, but the Mavericks extended their lead to 11-4 with a 6-1 stretch. The Jackrabbits recorded back-to-back points just four times in the set.The second set of the night was the most competitive. There were eight ties through the first part of the set with the last coming at 13-13 in the midst of Omaha tallying six consecutive points to give themselves a 17-13 advantage.After a kill from Burk, Omaha tacked on five more points to go up 22-14. The Jackrabbits scored three of the next four points but the Mavericks finished the set off with a pair of kills.The Jackrabbits gave the Mavericks a little bit of trouble in set three as the home team took a 7-3 lead, but Omaha rattled off six unanswered points to regain the advantage and did not look back from there.

Carly Wedel and Sydney Andrews were the only Jackrabbits to attack above .100. Wedel had one kill on her one attempt and Andrews had one kill on seven attempts for a .173 clip.Thompson and Andrews notched two block assists each.Burk’s eight kills led all Jackrabbits. Chloe Stitt added five kills and the pair combined for 12 digs. Tatum Pickar had 15 digs.

NOTES

  • Crystal Burk is one kill shy of reaching 1,000 career kills.
  • Carly Wedel gave out only 13 assists, the fewest of a contest where she played the full match.
  • Tatum Pickar was honored before the match for nothing her 1000th career dig last weekend at Western Illinois.
  • SDSU needs just one more League win to guarantee a spot in the Summit League Postseason Tournament. The Jackrabbits are sixth in the standings at 8-7 and have four matches remaining. North Dakota State is seventh with a 5-10 record and three matches to play.
  • SDSU’s 16 wins matches its win total from 2012, the last time the Jacks had more than 15 wins in a season.

UP NEXTSDSU whill host Denver Saturday at noon. The Jackrabbits will recognize four seniors before the match for Senior Day.

Recap courtesy SDSU Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

