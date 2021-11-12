Nonprofit Pitch Night returns for Startup Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year, Startup Sioux Falls is hosting Nonprofit Pitch Night on Giving Thursday. Beginning November 30th at 5:30 p.m., nonprofits will have the opportunity to pitch for $2,000 in prize money. Community Manager Peter Hauck talked about the improvements from last year and what is new this year. The application deadline is Monday, November 15th at noon, and attendance is limited to 125 people. The registration fee is $5 for attendees and goes to the CO.STARTERS scholarship fund.

