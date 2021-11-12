Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Nonprofit Pitch Night returns for Startup Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year, Startup Sioux Falls is hosting Nonprofit Pitch Night on Giving Thursday. Beginning November 30th at 5:30 p.m., nonprofits will have the opportunity to pitch for $2,000 in prize money. Community Manager Peter Hauck talked about the improvements from last year and what is new this year. The application deadline is Monday, November 15th at noon, and attendance is limited to 125 people. The registration fee is $5 for attendees and goes to the CO.STARTERS scholarship fund.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Bismarck Weeds
Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck

Latest News

Nonprofit Pitch Night returns
The blowing snow returning for the first time this season forced many schools in eastern South...
Schools use poor weather as online learning days
Travel Concerns for Saturday Once Again
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
The American Legion Post 8 Lodge in Pierre, South Dakota has served the surrounding community...
American Legion Post 8 Cabin Rededicated in Pierre