Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship against Canistota-Freeman

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Black Panthers certainly earned their way to the dome beating several highly-ranked teams along the way in 9-AA and their reward was playing the defending 9-a champs from Canistota-Freeman.

Both teams came in with plenty of experience in the big game and it stated close throughout. after a scoreless 1st quarter, the Pride broke the ice when Tage Ortman went in from 13 yards and they added the 2-point conversion. Platte-Geddes answered before intermission when Grayson Hanson scored to make it 8-6

It stayed that way until the 4th quarter when Chase Verilek came up with the biggest defensive play of the game, His interception and return set up the Black Panthers in Canistota-Freeman territory and on 3rd and goal from the 9 they went to the air and Dawson Hoffman found Aiden Bultje for the game winner making the final 14-8 Platte-Geddes.

Afterwards head coach Bruce Hanson talked about the fact that he never lost faith that his team could rebound from so much adversity and make it make to Vermillion. “We 100% believed in it. We believed in our kids. We kept telling them even after we had a couple of tough losses, we dressed everybody and we’re the best team in 9-man football we believe. I’ve got 3 guys who are probably having surgery in the next couple of weeks and they all played. Aiden Bultje has a torn labrum and he caught the last touchdown pass. They could have taken that route but they play for each other.”

Canistota-Freeman also made a great run in the playoffs to get back to the Dome. But it was the Black Panther defense that held the Pride to 170 yards and that was the difference in the outcome.

