Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship against Canistota-Freeman

Black Panthers edge Pride in defense of title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Black Panthers certainly earned their way to the dome beating several highly-ranked teams along the way in 9-AA and their reward was playing the defending 9-a champs from Canistota-Freeman.

Both teams came in with plenty of experience in the big game and it stated close throughout. after a scoreless 1st quarter, the Pride broke the ice when Tage Ortman went in from 13 yards and they added the 2-point conversion. Platte-Geddes answered before intermission when Grayson Hanson scored to make it 8-6

It stayed that way until the 4th quarter when Chase Verilek came up with the biggest defensive play of the game, His interception and return set up the Black Panthers in Canistota-Freeman territory and on 3rd and goal from the 9 they went to the air and Dawson Hoffman found Aiden Bultje for the game winner making the final 14-8 Platte-Geddes.

Afterwards head coach Bruce Hanson talked about the fact that he never lost faith that his team could rebound from so much adversity and make it make to Vermillion. “We 100% believed in it. We believed in our kids. We kept telling them even after we had a couple of tough losses, we dressed everybody and we’re the best team in 9-man football we believe. I’ve got 3 guys who are probably having surgery in the next couple of weeks and they all played. Aiden Bultje has a torn labrum and he caught the last touchdown pass. They could have taken that route but they play for each other.”

Canistota-Freeman also made a great run in the playoffs to get back to the Dome. But it was the Black Panther defense that held the Pride to 170 yards and that was the difference in the outcome.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

Latest News

Howard dominates in 9-A championship with 400 yards rushing
Howard rolls in 9-A title game to complete perfect season
DRSM wins first football state title in 2 OT thriller against Potter County
DRSM wins a double overtime thriller in 9-B championship
Class AA SODAK 16 recap includes highlights from Washington and O'Gorman wins as all 8 top...
Washington and O’Gorman sweep their way to State “AA” volleyball tournament
USD men open season with win over Air force at Sanford Pentagon
USD Men beat Air Force to open season at Pentagon