Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Skyforce take on Grand Rapids at Pentagon

Force fall in 4th quarter
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated by the Grand Rapids Gold 103-99 on Thursday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Gold guard Lance Stevenson (26 points on 8-19 FGA and nine rebounds) went on a 5-0 run with under a minute left in the contest to seal the victory for Grand Rapids in their season opener.

Javonte Smart (18 points on 7-12 FGA) netted 11 points on four-of-six shooting to open the game for the Skyforce (0-3) to start in the first period. Denver Nuggets two-way player Petr Cornelie (18 points, 17 rebounds) posted 10 points and six boards in the period, to help give the Grand Rapids a 27-26 lead heading to the second quarter.

Behind Miami HEAT two-way player Marcus Garrett (14 points, career-high 15 rebounds), Sioux Falls was able to build a 15-point cushion, with a 52-37 lead heading to intermission. Garrett posted his second-straight double-double in the contest and did so tonight in just the first half.

Grand Rapids (1-0) shot 50% in the third period (11-22 FGA), which helped them slash the Sioux Falls lead to just six (76-70) heading into the final 12 minutes.

Behind Stephenson and Nik Stauskas (24 points on 4-11 FGA)’s 37-combined second half points, the Gold were able to edge the Skyforce in the fourth period and take the victory.

Brandon Knight (G League career-high 25 points on 9-19 FGA, seven rebounds and five assists) has posted 15-plus points, five-plus assists and rebounds in each of his three games in a Skyforce jersey. Micah Potter (16 points and seven rebounds) was the other Sioux Falls player in double-figures scoring.

Both teams meet again on Saturday to close out the two-game series at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off for the contest is slated for 7:00PM CST.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland
Fatal shooting in Scotland , SD.
One person in custody after a fatal shooting in Scotland
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Sioux Falls Police: 70-year-old victim of stabbing that led to standoff, officer-involved shooting dies
Mother Corren Hall says her 5-year-old daughter was injured when her Cincinnati Public Schools...
Bus driver left with 5-year-old girl’s leg stuck in door, mother says
Sioux Falls Shooting Sunday Morning
Police continue investigating fatal central Sioux Falls shooting, names 37-year-old victim

Latest News

Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship by edging Canistota-Freeman
Platte-Geddes defends 9-AA championship against Canistota-Freeman
Howard dominates in 9-A championship with 400 yards rushing
Howard rolls in 9-A title game to complete perfect season
DRSM wins first football state title in 2 OT thriller against Potter County
DRSM wins a double overtime thriller in 9-B championship
Class AA SODAK 16 recap includes highlights from Washington and O'Gorman wins as all 8 top...
Washington and O’Gorman sweep their way to State “AA” volleyball tournament
USD men open season with win over Air force at Sanford Pentagon
USD Men beat Air Force to open season at Pentagon