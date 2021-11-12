Skyforce take on Grand Rapids at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated by the Grand Rapids Gold 103-99 on Thursday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Gold guard Lance Stevenson (26 points on 8-19 FGA and nine rebounds) went on a 5-0 run with under a minute left in the contest to seal the victory for Grand Rapids in their season opener.

Javonte Smart (18 points on 7-12 FGA) netted 11 points on four-of-six shooting to open the game for the Skyforce (0-3) to start in the first period. Denver Nuggets two-way player Petr Cornelie (18 points, 17 rebounds) posted 10 points and six boards in the period, to help give the Grand Rapids a 27-26 lead heading to the second quarter.

Behind Miami HEAT two-way player Marcus Garrett (14 points, career-high 15 rebounds), Sioux Falls was able to build a 15-point cushion, with a 52-37 lead heading to intermission. Garrett posted his second-straight double-double in the contest and did so tonight in just the first half.

Grand Rapids (1-0) shot 50% in the third period (11-22 FGA), which helped them slash the Sioux Falls lead to just six (76-70) heading into the final 12 minutes.

Behind Stephenson and Nik Stauskas (24 points on 4-11 FGA)’s 37-combined second half points, the Gold were able to edge the Skyforce in the fourth period and take the victory.

Brandon Knight (G League career-high 25 points on 9-19 FGA, seven rebounds and five assists) has posted 15-plus points, five-plus assists and rebounds in each of his three games in a Skyforce jersey. Micah Potter (16 points and seven rebounds) was the other Sioux Falls player in double-figures scoring.

Both teams meet again on Saturday to close out the two-game series at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off for the contest is slated for 7:00PM CST.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.