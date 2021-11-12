Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota lawmakers to press for Noem daughter’s records

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers are readying to issue a subpoena on Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration to hand over a document regarding her daughter’s attempt to win a state appraisal license.

They want to know if there was an agreement in place to give Kassidy Peters another chance at the license prior to a meeting last year in Noem’s office that has spurred conflict-of-interest questions.

The Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee has set a meeting for Monday if it doesn’t receive the documents. So far, the The Republican governor’s administration has resisted handing them over.

