South Dakota veteran granted an honorary degree by Augustana University

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gene Murphy attended Augustana University after his service in the Vietnam War before he stepped away to pursue his work advocating for veterans across the country, just 16 credits short of receiving his degree.

“I attended Augie and I was short about three to four courses, and I just went to work for the veterans,” Murphy said.

During his service in Vietnam, Murphy was shot and left paralyzed on the battlefield, before his close friend Lyle Bowes carried him out of harm’s way.

“Got him out of there and he’s here today, and he’s one hell of a representative for veterans of South Dakota and veterans of United States,” Bowes said.

Lyle isn’t the only one that recognizes the hard work Gene does for veterans, which is why Augustan officials decided to grant Gene an honorary degree.

“In Gene’s case, it was clear, given the lifetime of service, given the commitment, given the tenacity because of a commitment and a focus and a desire to do right by fellow veterans,” Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said, the president of Augustana University.

Gene says now that he has his degree, what he wants to do most is continue fighting for the rights of veterans across the state and the country.

