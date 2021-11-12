STATE FOOTBALL LIVE: Dell Rapids Saint Mary wins on last play in 9B while Howard Tigers roar in 9A

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be tough for the six remaining South Dakota High School Football Championship Games to top the very first one.

Dell Rapids Saint Mary rallied to force overtime in the 9B title game against Potter County, eventually winning 44-42 on a two point conversion to end the game.

Following that a battle of 9A unbeatens turned one-sided as the Howard Tigers ran all over Herreid/Selby 55-18 to finish a perfect 12-0 season.

You can check out our live reports with highlights and reaction above and below. For a more detailed recap more reaction, plus highlights and reaction from the 9AA title game between Platte-Geddes and Canistota/Freeman, tune into Dakota News Now Sports with Mark Ovenden tonight at 10 and after Thursday Night Football on Fox!

