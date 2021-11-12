Talking Adoption Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month, and there are a lot of questions one might have when considering to adopt or pregnant. Karen Brown of All About U Adoptions joined us to talk about the importance and joys of adoption. She shared how the adoption process works and the wait time that is involved. Karen shed light on a topic that some may find difficult to talk about.

All About U Adoption Agency, Empowering You Through Adoption | South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas (aauadoptions.org)

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.