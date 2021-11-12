Washington and O’Gorman sweep their way to State “AA” volleyball tournament
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors and O’Gorman Knights showed why they are the top 2 teams in Double A volleyball with convincing wins Thursday night in SODAK 16 matches. Washington beat Sturgis 3-0 and O’Gorman did the same to Brookings. See the highlights.
Other teams to advance to Rapid City next week for the state tournament are Roosevelt (3-0 vs. Watertown), Brandon Valley (3-0 vs. RC Stevens), Pierre (3-0 vs. Yankton), Harrisburg (3-0 vs. Mitchell), Lincoln (3-1 vs. Aberdeen) and Huron (3-2 vs. Jefferson).
