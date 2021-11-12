Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Weather conditions slow response to Sioux Falls house fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled windy and snowy conditions during an early morning fire.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire just after 4:00 Friday morning at 710 North Eagle Place. Fire Rescue says crews were slowed briefly by snow-covered roads and windy conditions.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Everyone made it out of the home safely and crews had the fire out in about 30 minutes.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the family.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a "domestic-related" shooting in...
Third victim dies from injuries in “domestic-related” shooting in Scotland

Latest News

All About U Adoptions
Talking Adoption Awareness Month
Midwest Honor Flight partners with American Legion
American Legion Partners with Midwest Honor Flight to help give 84 veterans a once-in-a-lifetime experience
Midwest Honor Flight partners with American Legion
American Legion partners with Midwest Honor Flights
South Dakota veteran granted honorary degree by Augustana University
South Dakota veteran granted an honorary degree by Augustana University