Weather conditions slow response to Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled windy and snowy conditions during an early morning fire.

Crews responded to a mobile home fire just after 4:00 Friday morning at 710 North Eagle Place. Fire Rescue says crews were slowed briefly by snow-covered roads and windy conditions.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Everyone made it out of the home safely and crews had the fire out in about 30 minutes.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the family.

