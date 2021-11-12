Wind, Blizzard Conditions Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the eastern portions of the Dakota News Now viewing area through this morning. Those include all of eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Additionally, we have High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect for until around noon today. Snow will continue this morning before gradually ending from north to south today. Highs will hover in the low 30s for most, with mid 30s out west. The wind will gradually die down, but we’ll still have some gusts around 50 mph this morning.

The wind will start to clam down overnight and we’ll see clouds break a little. Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s. There’s a slight chance for a few showers and flurries tomorrow, but most of us should be dry with highs in the 30s around most of the region. We’ll get into the upper 30s Sunday with some 40s out west.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see temperatures slowly warm up into the 40s around the region. We may briefly pop into the 50s Tuesday before some more cool air rolls through. Other than a slight chance of a shower Wednesday, it looks like we’ll stay dry next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.