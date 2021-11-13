3rd Annual Yogafest taking place at Sioux Falls Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 3rd annual Yogafest is taking place in Sioux Falls from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The owner of Frontier Wellness joined Dakota News Now to talk more about the event, including how it benefits the American Heart Association of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.