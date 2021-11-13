Augie soccer team loses to Mankato in NSIC semifinals in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) -Augustana soccer fell to No. 25 Minnesota State in the semifinal game of the NSIC Tournament on Friday. The Mavericks defeated the Vikings with a score of 4-0 which snapped the Viking’s 11-game winning streak.

Minnesota State took an early lead with a goal scored in the 19th minute of action. Rounding out the first half, the Mavericks increased their lead over the Vikings to 2-0, scoring on a penalty kick from a foul in the box.

A pair of second-half goals pushed the MSU lead t0 4-0, which was the final score.

Augustana tallied a total of 10 shots, four of them being on goal. Alexis Legg, Morgan Keirstead, and Bailey Parsons each recorded three shots in the contest, and Annika Bard added one to the sheet. Parsons tabbed three of the four shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Jillian Barkus started in the net for the Vikings and made seven saves in the contest.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on Monday, Nov.15 on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. central. Augustana was in the ninth position in the rankings released on Wednesday, prior to its win over St. Cloud State in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

