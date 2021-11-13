Craft vendors expecting busy holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Supply chain issues have caused problems for retailers across the country, and with the holidays around the corner, some people could be looking at craft vendors to get their gifts this year.

Vendors at the Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show could feel this year would be different from the moment it started.

“We have definitely seen that it has been a lot busier, when the show started this morning, I think we had a line of probably 10 people when they opened their doors,” said Allie Miller, owner of Alliecat Creations. “Just so everyone can make sure they got what they wanted, and we’ve never been rushed like that before, so it was a little chaotic when we first opened this morning.”

While many people who show up have been going to the craft show for years, there are also several new faces.

“Definitely people are out here looking for things for the holidays in anticipation there might be shortages on the shelves in the stores,” said Kari Black, Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show Event Director.

The supply chain issues have impacted a lot of different places, and vendors say it’s no different for them.

“Probably our biggest issue this year is our vendors not being able to get their products in, it really has caused an issue with the shortages in inventory,” said Black. “I had one of our vendors that hasn’t missed this show in literally 15 years and this year she said she’s been waiting on her shipments for 5 months and there’s no guarantee when it’s going to come.”

Many vendors did order supplies in advance for this arts and crafts show, but still have less than they would have liked.

“I have been trying to get my hands on my piggy banks that I sell, I had ordered like 40, just to have a back stock and they called me and told me they had 20 left in the whole country,” said Miller.

