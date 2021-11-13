Dell Rapids St. Mary celebrates first football state championship

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids St. Mary won their first football championship since the program began in 1987, and they celebrated by taking the day off school Friday.

“We prayed, and I said oh, by the way, tomorrow as your pastor and superintendent, no school, and they all cheered,” Father Shane Stevens said.

St. Mary has made it to the DakotaDome three different times, each one ending in heart break. Principal and assistant coach, Casey Michel, was in middle school when they lost their first championship game in 2002.

“Being there, and just coming up short a few times made it that much more special to get the job done this time,” Michel said.

Head Coach Ross Flemmer, has also been apart off all the Dome appearances, having coached for 22 years.

“Regardless of how the game turned out, I think everyone was really proud of this group of kids and how they played all year,” Flemmer said.

The game was a nail biter with a double overtime finish and the Cardinals came out on top 46 to 44.

“When we got the stop on the two point the kids came over and said we’re winning this thing right now. We’re getting the job done, and to see the confidence and faith they had was just awesome,” Michel said.

For a school consisting of just over 200 kids in total, this win means a lot for the community.

“You have literally generations and generations of fans in the stands and they’ve been wanting to bring this trophy home for a long time,” Stevens said.

