Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dell Rapids St. Mary celebrates first football state championship

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dell Rapids St. Mary won their first football championship since the program began in 1987, and they celebrated by taking the day off school Friday.

“We prayed, and I said oh, by the way, tomorrow as your pastor and superintendent, no school, and they all cheered,” Father Shane Stevens said.

St. Mary has made it to the DakotaDome three different times, each one ending in heart break. Principal and assistant coach, Casey Michel, was in middle school when they lost their first championship game in 2002.

“Being there, and just coming up short a few times made it that much more special to get the job done this time,” Michel said.

Head Coach Ross Flemmer, has also been apart off all the Dome appearances, having coached for 22 years.

“Regardless of how the game turned out, I think everyone was really proud of this group of kids and how they played all year,” Flemmer said.

The game was a nail biter with a double overtime finish and the Cardinals came out on top 46 to 44.

“When we got the stop on the two point the kids came over and said we’re winning this thing right now. We’re getting the job done, and to see the confidence and faith they had was just awesome,” Michel said.

For a school consisting of just over 200 kids in total, this win means a lot for the community.

“You have literally generations and generations of fans in the stands and they’ve been wanting to bring this trophy home for a long time,” Stevens said.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Bismarck Weeds
Winds create wall of tumbleweeds in Bismarck

Latest News

While only a few inches of snow came down in Brookings wind gusts of up to 50 mph made it...
Winter driving tips to keep in mind
Dell Rapids St. Mary celebrates first football state championship
Dell Rapids St. Mary celebrates first football state championship
The rebranding includes a new logo, a newly-redesigned website, and marketing, all featuring...
Nonprofit Pitch Night returns for Startup Sioux Falls
Nonprofit Pitch Night returns