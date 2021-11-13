Avera Medical Minute
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea

Govs win fifth straight 11AA State Title 30-27
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During their drive to the 11AA State Championship Game, Pierre senior kicker Cole Peterson’s best friend texted him and predicted that Peterson would kick the game-winning field goal.

Several hours later that became reality when Anderson’s 40-yard field goal split the uprights as time expired to give the Governors a 30-27 comeback victory over Tea and secure their fifth consecutive 11AA title.

It came after it appeared for much of the game as though the Gov’s dynasty would end at the hands of a Titan team that raced out to a 21-0 lead and led 27-7 with 10:26 left in the third quarter. Titan quarterback Cael Lundin passed for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for another.

It would be trumped by Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The junior ran for 190 yards and two scores while also passing for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and postgame reaction!

