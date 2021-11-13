Madison completes perfect season with big win over Milbank in 11-A title game

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was the Bulldogs against the Bulldogs for the 11-A state football championship Friday afternoon in Vermillion. Milbank kept it close in the regular season, falling 9-0. But for the second straight time Madison emerged victorious and this time it was 31-0 for Max Hodgen’s team that finished the season with a perfect 12-0 record.

Trey Smith scored a pair of TD’s for the winning Bulldogs and Nate Ricke hit Joe Gors with a TD pass as the defense held Milbank in check. The players on this years Madison team had seen the success of previous teams and they were inspired to follow in their footsteps. ”It feels amazing you know. After watching those guys for so many years we just wanted to know what it felt like. So we came out ourselves and we did it as a team.,” says Trey Smith.

Head coach Max Hodgen says, ”When we play inspired and intense football like we did this afternoon I am just really proud of the leadership in our team and our coaches and I can’t say enough good things about them.”

Jeff Van Leur’s Seahawks finished the season 8-4 after impressive wins over Sioux Valley and Beresford in the playoffs to make it to the Dome.

