Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prize-winning 1619 Project now coming out in book form

Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Project
Nikole Hannah-Jones, developer of The 1619 Project(Alice Vergueiro | Wikimedia)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It began as a prize-winning magazine issue and became a cultural flashpoint, and now “The 1619 Project” is coming out as a book.

It arrives at a time when dozens of bills around the country have been proposed or enacted that call for various restrictions on books seen as immoral or unpatriotic.

Two bills passed in Texas specifically mention the “1619 Project.”

Meanwhile, “The 1619 Project” book already has reached the top 100 on the bestseller lists of Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com.

Independent bookstores plan to donate copies to schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Gov. Noem announces re-election campaign for 2022
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
FILE. House fire graphic.
Weather conditions slow response to Sioux Falls house fire

Latest News

A semi-truck went off the road and into the ditch on Saturday afternoon, on U.S. Highway 12,...
Slippery roads causing a hazard in South Dakota
UAW strikes against John Deere amid national labor shortage
Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract
A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle...
Vermillion woman identified as the one who died in a car accident Tuesday
Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls