Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N. Kiwanis Ave. for a roll-over hit & run crash in Sioux Falls.

One adult female was transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

20-year-old Emerson Morales of Pipestone, MN was located two blocks away by police and arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.

