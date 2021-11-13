Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls

Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N. Kiwanis Ave. for a roll-over hit & run crash in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N. Kiwanis Ave. for a roll-over hit & run crash in Sioux Falls. 

One adult female was transported to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. 

20-year-old Emerson Morales of Pipestone, MN was located two blocks away by police and arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally announced her campaign to serve a second term as governor.
Gov. Noem announces re-election campaign for 2022
FILE. House fire graphic.
Weather conditions slow response to Sioux Falls house fire
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

David Mercer performing at the Washington Pavilion
David Mercer performing at the Washington Pavilion
3rd Annual Yogafest taking place at Sioux Falls Convention Center
3rd Annual Yogafest taking place at Sioux Falls Convention Center
David Mercer performing at the Washington Pavilion
David Mercer performing at the Washington Pavilion
3rd Annual Yogafest taking place at Sioux Falls Convention Center
3rd Annual Yogafest taking place at Sioux Falls Convention Center