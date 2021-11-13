Saturday to Bring Another Round of Wintry Precipitation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We got our first real taste of winter Thursday into Friday morning with some light accumulating snowfall and very strong winds. Mother nature will spell another chance of some wintry precipitation and strong winds to begin the weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS: A HIGH WIND WARNING is in place for Dewey and Corson counties, with a WIND ADVISORY in place for Hughes, Todd, Jones and Mellette counties. These begin at noon and last through 10 PM CT.

TODAY: A fast moving low pressure system will track southeast across the Dakotas. This will spell a chance of a wintry mix through early afternoon with the combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain all possible, and that could cause some issues on the roadways so keep that mind if you have any travel plans. The afternoon looks quieter with some peeks of sunshine, but the winds will start to increase as a cold front moves through. Winds will be out of the S and SW at 5-15 mph ahead of the front, but will shift to the W and NW and increase to 15-30 mph with higher gusts. Highs will mostly be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but into the 50s in central South Dakota as they will be under a warm front. It seems likely the high temperatures will occur between 4 PM and 10 PM tonight for the southeastern hometowns.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will linger this evening with any precipitation ending by mid-evening. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in central South Dakota. Winds will be strong out of the W and NW at 15-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. This could warrant a WIND ADVISORY east of the Missouri River. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s.

SUNDAY: We’ll have lots of cloud cover with peeks of sun from time to time. Winds remain breezy out of the NW at 10-20 mph with highs in the 30s and 40s, with temperatures near 50 in central South Dakota. Cloud cover continues Sunday night as a warm front approaches. A few wintry mix showers could be possible in northern South Dakota overnight. Winds will be out of the S and SE at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 20s to mid to upper 30s, and temperatures could slowly rise overnight.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: The warm front will usher in some unseasonably warm air to begin the week. Enjoy it because a cold front will sweep through Tuesday into Tuesday night and put an end to the warm air. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky both days. Highs will range from the 40s and 50s east to the 60s west with 50s and 60s Tuesday. Some models hint the possibility of some areas approaching or reaching 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: The November-like temperatures will return to end the week into next weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and wind Wednesday and Thursday, then more cloud cover and less wind returns for next weekend. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows mostly in the 20s.

