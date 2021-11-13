Avera Medical Minute
SDSU and USD ready for big game Saturday at Dome with plenty at stake

More than just a rivalry game Saturday between Jacks and Coyotes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a big day Saturday at the Dome when the Coyotes host the Jackrabbits.

There’s plenty at stake when it comes to the playoffs because the Jacks are 7-2 and Coyotes 6-3. It’s obviously a “must-win” game for Bob Nielson’s team to make the post season so this rivalry will suddenly become even more interesting.

Bob Nielson, USD head coach says, ”You know we’re in a position, and we talked about it after the bye week that through the last 3 weeks we’re in a position to control what happens at the end of the year and the way we can control that is to play our best football on Saturday and try and find a way to get a win.”

John Stiegelmeier, SDSU head coach says, ”It’s a big game. It’s a big game. It’s a rivalry game and there’s a lot at stake, for both of us.”

The Jacks are really posturing for the home field in the playoffs after that big win over North Dakota State last Saturday. But they can not look past the Coyotes, especially with Carson Camp healthy again.

