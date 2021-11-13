Avera Medical Minute
STATE FOOTBALL LIVE: Winner & Madison Dominate

Day two of SDHSAA State Football Championships
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two games came down to the final minute on day one of the South Dakota State Football Championships, day two featured far less drama.

In 11B the Winner Warriors scored on two of their first three plays en route to repeating as state champions, defeating Bridgewater/Emery Ethan 40-8 to finish a perfect 12-0 season.

That was also the final record for the Madison Bulldogs in 11A. They scored on their first play in a “Battle of the Bulldogs” against Milbank (also nicknamed Bulldogs) en route to a 31-0 shutout win.

Check out our live reports from the Dakota Dome at 5:30 and 6:00 PM on Dakota News Now in the video viewer above and below. For more highlights and reaction from these games plus the 11AA Championship between Pierre & Tea join Mark Ovenden for sports at 9:00 PM & 10:00 PM.

