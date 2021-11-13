STATE FOOTBALL LIVE: Winner & Madison Dominate

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two games came down to the final minute on day one of the South Dakota State Football Championships, day two featured far less drama.

In 11B the Winner Warriors scored on two of their first three plays en route to repeating as state champions, defeating Bridgewater/Emery Ethan 40-8 to finish a perfect 12-0 season.

That was also the final record for the Madison Bulldogs in 11A. They scored on their first play in a “Battle of the Bulldogs” against Milbank (also nicknamed Bulldogs) en route to a 31-0 shutout win.

