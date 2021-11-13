USD Volleyball team sets up big Sunday with win over Denver Thursday night

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD volleyball team picked up a huge win Thursday night in Vermillion against Denver 3-2. That means both of those teams are now 12-2 in the Summit League right behind Omaha. The Mavericks are 13-1.

Harrisburg’s Sami Slaughter led the way with 19 kills and Elizabeth Juhnke was right behind with 17. So the Coyotes still have a chance to win the conference title in the regular season.

”It’s exactly where we wanted to be. We talked about being at home during this last part of the season. We do get to control our own destiny in some ways and now this sets up a really good match on Sunday for us,” says head coach Leanne Williamson.

The Coyotes host the Mavericks on Sunday at 3:00 with a chance to tie for the league lead with a win and then finish the regular season with road games at North Dakota and NDSU.

