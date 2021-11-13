Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD Volleyball team sets up big Sunday with win over Denver Thursday night

Coyotes host Omaha Sunday for first place in Summit League
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USD volleyball team picked up a huge win Thursday night in Vermillion against Denver 3-2. That means both of those teams are now 12-2 in the Summit League right behind Omaha. The Mavericks are 13-1.

Harrisburg’s Sami Slaughter led the way with 19 kills and Elizabeth Juhnke was right behind with 17. So the Coyotes still have a chance to win the conference title in the regular season.

”It’s exactly where we wanted to be. We talked about being at home during this last part of the season. We do get to control our own destiny in some ways and now this sets up a really good match on Sunday for us,” says head coach Leanne Williamson.

The Coyotes host the Mavericks on Sunday at 3:00 with a chance to tie for the league lead with a win and then finish the regular season with road games at North Dakota and NDSU.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn

Latest News

Celebrates after making 40-yard field goal to win 11AA State Title for Pierre over Tea
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea
11AA Championship Recap
Winner dominates in 11-B title game for 9th football championship in school history!
Winner wins 9th state football title with another dominant season in 11-B
Battle of Bulldogs goes to Madison over Milbank in 11-A Championship
Madison completes perfect season with big win over Milbank in 11-A title game
West Sioux rallies for double OT win and spot in Iowa Class "A" Championship
West Sioux rallies to win Class “A” semifinal game at Unidome