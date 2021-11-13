Vermillion woman identified as the one who died in a car accident Tuesday

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Escape was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to the Vermillion hospital.

Tina Jensen, the 47-year-old driver of the Ford, died as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Jarrod Johnson of Beresford, the 45-year-old driver of the semi, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

