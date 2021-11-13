West Sioux rallies to win Class “A” semifinal game at Unidome

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Iowa semi-finals are today and tomorrow at the Uni-Dome in Cedar Falls. and in class “A” the Falcons of West Sioux took on the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford... the same school that beat western Christian for the volleyball title last week.

The Falcons trailed 14-nothing at half in this one but get going in the third quarter. Brady Lynott takes the option toss and barrels into the endzone. It’s 14-7.

Same score - under three minutes left in the game. Dylan Wiggins heaves it downfield and hits Carter Bultman in stride. A 56-yard touchdown pass ties this game at 14.

We go to overtime. West Sioux gets it first. Bultman plunges in from two yards out. The Falcons lead 21-14. The Wolverines were scored and send the game to double OT.

After a D-N-H missed field goal, West Sioux has a chance to win it. Noel Lopez is right down the middle from 21-yards out and West Sioux is heading back to the state title game with a 24-21, walk-off win.

