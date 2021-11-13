Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

West Sioux rallies to win Class “A” semifinal game at Unidome

Falcons advance to state championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Iowa semi-finals are today and tomorrow at the Uni-Dome in Cedar Falls. and in class “A” the Falcons of West Sioux took on the Wolverines of Dike-New Hartford... the same school that beat western Christian for the volleyball title last week.

The Falcons trailed 14-nothing at half in this one but get going in the third quarter. Brady Lynott takes the option toss and barrels into the endzone. It’s 14-7.

Same score - under three minutes left in the game. Dylan Wiggins heaves it downfield and hits Carter Bultman in stride. A 56-yard touchdown pass ties this game at 14.

We go to overtime. West Sioux gets it first. Bultman plunges in from two yards out. The Falcons lead 21-14. The Wolverines were scored and send the game to double OT.

After a D-N-H missed field goal, West Sioux has a chance to win it. Noel Lopez is right down the middle from 21-yards out and West Sioux is heading back to the state title game with a 24-21, walk-off win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn

Latest News

Celebrates after making 40-yard field goal to win 11AA State Title for Pierre over Tea
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea
11AA Championship Recap
Winner dominates in 11-B title game for 9th football championship in school history!
Winner wins 9th state football title with another dominant season in 11-B
Battle of Bulldogs goes to Madison over Milbank in 11-A Championship
Madison completes perfect season with big win over Milbank in 11-A title game