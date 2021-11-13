Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Winner wins 9th state football title with another dominant season in 11-B

Warriors beat Seahawks 40-8 in 11-B championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner Warriors have now made the championship game in 17 of the 40 years that South Dakota has had playoffs. And Friday they made it 9 titles with a 40-8 win over Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan. The Warriors beat the Seahawks 44-0 early in the season as well and Friday’s game was much the same. Trent Olson’s team jumped out to a quick 24-0 lead and never looked back.

In fact, Kaden Keiser started the game with a 61 yard TD run for Winner. Aiden Barfuss who ran for 126 yards scored from 35 yards out and Joey Cole who scored twice also threw a TD pass to Ethan Bartels. Kaden Klumb has the Seahawks touchdown.

Winner went 12-0 with another state title, something the players know is a goal every year. ”Yes it is a lot of pressure every year. If we win one it gets harder and harder. But our coaches do a great job keeping us calm, keeping our composure and learning our composure,” says Barfuss.

Head coach Trent Olson says, ”You don’t worry about that you just worry about winning the. But they have to be up near the top because they weren’t challenged in the 4th quarter of any game all season, so that’s tough to do.”

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Moans and groans can be heard on Emily and Michael Johnson's Ring security video as the former...
Caught on camera: Mom gives birth on front lawn

Latest News

Celebrates after making 40-yard field goal to win 11AA State Title for Pierre over Tea
FIVE-PEAT! Last second field goal lifts Pierre over Tea
11AA Championship Recap
Battle of Bulldogs goes to Madison over Milbank in 11-A Championship
Madison completes perfect season with big win over Milbank in 11-A title game
West Sioux rallies for double OT win and spot in Iowa Class "A" Championship
West Sioux rallies to win Class “A” semifinal game at Unidome