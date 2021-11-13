Winner wins 9th state football title with another dominant season in 11-B

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner Warriors have now made the championship game in 17 of the 40 years that South Dakota has had playoffs. And Friday they made it 9 titles with a 40-8 win over Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan. The Warriors beat the Seahawks 44-0 early in the season as well and Friday’s game was much the same. Trent Olson’s team jumped out to a quick 24-0 lead and never looked back.

In fact, Kaden Keiser started the game with a 61 yard TD run for Winner. Aiden Barfuss who ran for 126 yards scored from 35 yards out and Joey Cole who scored twice also threw a TD pass to Ethan Bartels. Kaden Klumb has the Seahawks touchdown.

Winner went 12-0 with another state title, something the players know is a goal every year. ”Yes it is a lot of pressure every year. If we win one it gets harder and harder. But our coaches do a great job keeping us calm, keeping our composure and learning our composure,” says Barfuss.

Head coach Trent Olson says, ”You don’t worry about that you just worry about winning the. But they have to be up near the top because they weren’t challenged in the 4th quarter of any game all season, so that’s tough to do.”

