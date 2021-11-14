Harrisburg runs past Brandon Valley to claim 11AAA Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s time to party like it’s 1999 in Harrisburg because, for the first time in 22 years, the Tigers are State Champions.

Harrisburg completed a perfect season on Saturday night to claim their first ever 11AAA State Title, dethroning the defending champion (and team they lost to a year ago in the championship) Brandon Valley 27-0 at the Dakota Dome.

Minnesota-bound quarterback Jacob Knuth won the Joe Robbie MVP award after going 14-19 for 80 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 12 times for 53 yards and a pair of scores. Halfback Gavin Ross carried 24 times for 224 yards and a touchdown as well, helping the Tigers open up a 6-0 halftime lead in the third and fourth quarter.

