Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Harrisburg runs past Brandon Valley to claim 11AAA Championship

Tigers win fist state title since 1999 with 27-0 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s time to party like it’s 1999 in Harrisburg because, for the first time in 22 years, the Tigers are State Champions.

Harrisburg completed a perfect season on Saturday night to claim their first ever 11AAA State Title, dethroning the defending champion (and team they lost to a year ago in the championship) Brandon Valley 27-0 at the Dakota Dome.

Minnesota-bound quarterback Jacob Knuth won the Joe Robbie MVP award after going 14-19 for 80 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 12 times for 53 yards and a pair of scores. Halfback Gavin Ross carried 24 times for 224 yards and a touchdown as well, helping the Tigers open up a 6-0 halftime lead in the third and fourth quarter.

Click on the video viewer for highights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Minnehaha County Jail
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Early Saturday morning, emergency responders were sent to the area of W. Madison St. and N....
Roll-Over Crash in Sioux Falls
High wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous...
High winds topple semi-trucks on South Dakota roads Thursday
A Vermillion woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle...
Vermillion woman identified as the one who died in a car accident Tuesday

Latest News

TD run against SMSU for Augustana
Augustana overwhelms SMSU to win share of NSIC Title
TD run during win over Upper iowa
Coo crush Upper Iowa and await playoff fate
Win state semifinal over Williamsburg
IOWA 2A SEMIFINALS: West Lyon returns to championship with overtime victory
TD run during win over Upper iowa
USF-Upper Iowa
TD run against SMSU for Augustana
Augustana-SMSU